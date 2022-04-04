Sterling Bank partners DKM to develop Africa’s next big star

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with D Kings Men Media (DKM) Limited as part of its commitment to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria.

Sterling Bank’s Head of Creative Industries Financing, Mr. Olanrewaju Olalusi, said in a statement said that the partnership “is designed to forge a strategic collaboration which would, among other things, make Sterling Bank a key financial and investment partner by leveraging access to DKM’s creative and entertainment business.”

Olalusi added that Sterling Bank would also, “facilitate DKM’s access to funding, and other financial services; identify and collaborate on possible opportunities towards ensuring the growth and expansion of DKM’s business across the Nigerian entertainment industry and sub-Saharan Africa.”

The partnership with DKM is a sequel to the bank’s ongoing collaboration with the Ake Arts and Books Festival as well as its partnership with the Nike Arts Gallery, among others.

The Chairman, DKM – Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj spoke about the collaboration as a great opportunity to improve, encourage and support talents in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa creative industry.