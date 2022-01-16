Sterling Bank partners LASG, FG on free Wi-Fi at MMIA

As part of its continuous support to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Sterling Bank Plc has collaborated with the Lagos State Port Health Authority and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the facilities at the the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) arrival terminals D & E with the installation of free Wi-Fi connection and additional air conditioning units for arriving passengers.

Divisional Head, Health and Education sectors of Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu said in a statement issued by the bank over the weekend that, “The installations are to welcome arriving travelers comfortably and allow passengers easily book the necessary COVID-19 tests on arrival from the comfort of their devices. This is in conjunction with the Lagos State Port Health Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Health and with the blessing of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”

He said the collaboration is another exhibition by the bank as it continues to play a significant part in the nation’s efforts to combat the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic by making it easy for inbound passengers to connect to tech-focused solutions needed to book tests upon arrival and also to keep the economy open.