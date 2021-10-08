Sterling Bank partners NGO on climate change

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is partnering with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) on a campaign tagged #NaijaClimateNow, to implement solutions towards climate change adaptation in Nigeria as part of its commitment and significant contributions to a better and safer ecosystem.

Naija Climate Now presents an opportunity for all stakeholders within the environmental space, including the government, the private sector, non-governmental and international entities, to reflect on issues affecting Nigeria and propose solutions towards climate adaptation on the Race to Zero.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, disclosed this in Lagos while addressing a press conference on the partnership. He noted that the bank has been promoting practices that protect the environment for the benefit of humanity through its corporate social responsibility initiative known as the Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM).

He said STEM, which was launched more than a decade ago as a cleaning exercise promoting sanitation and hygiene, has over the years evolved into a national movement championing the cause of the environment.

The programme currently covers public enlightenment campaigns, partnership with waste management agencies in almost all the states of the federation, tree planting initiatives to combat desertification in parts of Northern Nigeria, and an annual national cleaning exercise. He added that Sterling Bank has committed more than a billion Naira to the programme since its inception.