Sterling Bank partners with Founder Institute to support more startups

Sterling Bank Plc, is collaborating with Founder Institute (FI), the world largest pre-seed accelerator programme, to further connect early-stage startup resources for founders in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Sterling Bank will ensure that more organizations benefit from FI’s globally tested corporate innovation programme that will help them become more innovative and disruptive entities.

Also, Sterling Bank and Founder Institute will provide resources for startups looking to launch or scale their business.

The collaboration will also produce amazing benefits for companies in Nigeria that will leverage Sterling Bank’s advanced industry experience and Founder Institute’s Global Curriculum.

Speaking of the partnership, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said, “This partnership represents a continuing commitment to innovation as an accelerator of development and a creator of value,” adding that, “Along with our HEART strategy as a bank, our service delivery and our entire operational structure relies heavily on innovation and agile technology.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Managing Director of FI, Ifedy Eze, said, “We are excited to be partnering with one of the most technology-friendly banks in Nigeria to unlock more value for founders of tech startups solving problems across Nigeria.” Through this partnership, founders will receive support across critical areas like market access, tech infrastructure support, legal and regulatory compliance, and investor readiness, among others, he said.

Commenting on the issue. Regional Director for Africa, Founder Institute, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr said, “Our primary focus at FI Lagos is to add value to early-stage entrepreneurs by providing all the support and resources they need to develop and make their ideas a reality in the current ecosystem.”