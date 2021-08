Sterling Bank reports N5.7bn PAT in 1H

Sterling Bank Plc , has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of N5.691 billion for the first half of 2021.

This represents an increase of 5.097 per cent compared with N5.415 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

The bank also reported gross earnings of N68.609 billion within the period under review against N66.541 billion recorded in the same period of last year, indicating a growth of 3.11 per cent.

Reflecting on the financial highlights of the accounts, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said that the bank’s net interest income also appreciated by 2.619 percent to close at N30.986 billion, compared with N30.195 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 while net fees and commission income rose by 57.738 percent to finish the first half of the year at N8.368 billion as against N5.305 billion in June 30, 2020.

Sterling Bank’s cash and balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stands at N331.748 billion as at June 30, 2021 as against N303.314 billion during the corresponding period in 2020, while loans and advances to customers grew to N646.883 billion from N596.827 billion during the preceding year.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to 20 kobo from 19 kobo, while non-performing loans closed the mid-year at 1.79 percent as against 1.90 percent in 2020.

The board of directors of the bank is confident that barring any unforeseen circumstances, this trend would be improved upon in the remaining period of the financial year.