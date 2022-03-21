Sterling Bank wins Tourism Bank of the Year Award

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank has won the Tourism Bank of the Year Award at the ATQ News awards.

The Regional Business Executive, Abiodun Tomomero, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos said the Bank received the recognition based on its role in the launching of a tourism masterplan by a state government in Nigeria, the first of its kind in the state.

The bank according to him supported last year’s World Tourism Day in partnership with the Nike Arts Gallery, introduced soft loans for tourism practitioners and state governments in Nigeria, and partnered with FAAN to execute a Wi-Fi project at the Lagos Airport.

“The bank has distinguished itself in its commitment, support, and contribution to the Nigerian tourism sector in comparison to other financial institutions in the country.

“Sterling Bank is now the leading financial institution among others supporting Nigeria’s tourism sector today, “he said.

He remarked that through the bank’s array of financial services and proposed partnerships, it recorded major successes last year and was recognized across different public platforms.

Tomomero called on prospective partners in the tourism sector to boldly reach out to the bank for business opportunities, remarking that there are more opportunities to be explored within the tourism space. The bank is willing to support and contribute to the building and sustenance of the sector.

ATQ News is a respected player in the Nigerian tourism space. It is responsible for organizing different events such as Jabamah and Akwabah, among others.

Sterling Bank has made significant footprints in the tourism sector in recent times through its commitment to consolidate the signs of growth in the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank also expressed its desire to support the tourism sector with about N10 billion and has a robust partnership with the Nike Arts Gallery in Lagos.

The partnership culminated in the installation of solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to renewable energy-powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector.

Sterling Bank is also partnering with the Ekiti State Government and other state governments in the country to explore the development of their tourism assets. The bank is on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with D Kings Men Media, a company owned by the famous artiste, D’Banj, to provide funding and financial advisory services for the media outfit.