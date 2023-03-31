Sterling seeks new date extension for annual statements publication

Sterling Bank Plc, has just announced that it requires a short extension outside the deadline for filing its Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31st December 2022.

This was contained in a copy of the bank’s letter to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) filed on the 29th of March, 2023.

Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, Ms. Temitayo Adegoke, assured stakeholders and the public that the organisation is diligently working with its auditors, Deloitte, to finalise the AFS by the revised deadline of 30th April 2023.

She emphasised that the bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency remains its top priority.

The letter to the Nigerian bourse further stated that “In continuing compliance with the post listing requirements of the NGX, the previously announced closed period which commenced on 1st of January 2023 will continue until 24 hours after the AFS for the year ended 31st of December 2022 is released on the floor of the Exchange.”

