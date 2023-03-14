Steve Crown, fitness outfit fete Abuja residents at crusade

The Managing Director, Effective Physiotherapy and Fitness, Dr Felix Babawemimo, has restated needs for Nigerians to prioritise fitness, nutrition and care of the bodies.

Babawemimo stated this at a mega fitness crusade exercise held in Abuja over the weekend.

The programme featured a popular gospel Artiste, Steve Crown, who alongside his bandstand dazzled participants who stormed the venue.

While tasking Nigeria on healthy lifestyle, he noted that one’s lifestyle is a great determining factor of their lifespan.

Explaining reasons for the crusade Babawemimo said, “It’s about how we can impact our generation and make people live a healthy life via miracle, salvation and deliverance that comes with it”.

Speaking further, he said, “Some people are living but are not enjoying the life at all, some other people are alive but are not lively.

“This is outreach has helped people, educate and show them how to be fit and healthy in order to increase the nation’s productivity.”

Going forward, he advised Nigerians to boycott carbonated drinks and embrace healthy nutrition, saying exercise is the King while nutrition is the queen.

Also speaking exclusively to Blueprint, Crown, the gospel music minister, who doubled as the guest artist called on more involvement in what the outreach is doing.

Crown who berated many for living triangular life insisted that only regular exercise and attention given to ones body was capable of opening people’s mind psychologically.

He then called for more fitness crusade, noting that making such event a quarterly one should be a priority.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

