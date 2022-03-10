STI EXPO 2022 to boost investors – inventors partnership – Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said the 2022 edition of the annual Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) EXPO, will afford investors and innovators of various scientific feats an opportunity to synergise and work out possible solutions.

Onu said this when he received the site plan by the coordinator of Niphemy Solutions/Mirakon events, Mr. Myke Okokon in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the 2022 edition of STI EXPO is unique, because innovators from all sectors (informal, formal, academia, etc) would be afforded an opportunity to showcase to the world the possibility of scientific research that could be produced from Nigeria.

The EXPO activities, the Minister said, would include an opening ceremony, technical sessions, platforms for interaction between investors, innovators and researchers and presentation of the best three young scientists in the country.

Onu extended the invitation of the ministry to all Nigerians, research institutes, universities, federal/state MDAs, polytechnics, industrial laboratories, organised private sector and the general public to the event.

He emphasised that COVID-19 precautions and measures have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders and participants at the event.

The coordinator of Niphemy solutions/Mirakon events, Mr. Myke Okokon, said preparations are on top gear to ensure the success of the event.