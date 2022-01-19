STI: FG to strategize on 0.5% GDP implementation

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that, strategies to attain the implementation of 0.5% (GDP) will promote creativity, innovation together with the attendant benefit of achieving national socio-economic development.

The Minister said this at the Consultative Meeting On the Provision of Minimum Of 0.5% Of GDP for Funding Science, Technology and Innovation Sectors In The Country on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recently the Federal Government declared at the 2021 edition of the Annual STI Expo, that 0.5% of the country’s GDP will be channelled towards the development of STI to ensure continuous productivity and sustainability of the Nation.

He stated that countries that have made giant strides in sustaining their economy invest heavily in STI Sectors which has guaranteed their continuous growth as well sustain their industrial development.

Earlier the Minister of State, Barr. Mohammed H. Abdullahi said that STI and its integration in socio-economic development process must be accorded the highest priority through adequate funding in R&D sector.

The Gombe state Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Aishatu Umar Maigari called for inclusion of people who are not in the R&D sector to be partakers of the increased funding for STI.