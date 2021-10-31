STI policy to strengthen Nigeria’ economy – Onu

The Minister of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the effective implementation of Science Technology and Innovation (STI) policy, and other policies associated with the STI ecosystem will help strengthen the economy.

Onu stated this during the Presentation of Evaluation of the Nigeria 2012 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) policy performance Report, recently in Abuja.

“I am happy to receive the Evaluation Performance Report of the 2012 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy. This is important in our effort to work towards the final revision of the 2012 Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

“Since 2015 that I became the Hon. Minister, several efforts had been made to evaluate this important policy which is now about ten years old. In the process, a close examination of how best the policy had fared in line with the implementation plan and its impact on the well-being of Nigerians had been undertaken. It is clear that the STI policy remains extremely important in the task of nation building.

Earlier, the representative of UNESCO regional director, Mr. Mahmud Sow, said that STI is vital to the structural diversification of any nation’s economy.