Still on Abdurasheed Maina

The evolution of crimes of the former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdurasheed Mains, started in 2015 when he was declared wanted by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when his office was audited by them. On October 26, 2019, Justice Abang said he was guilty of the 12-count charges that were levelled against him and he was thereafter convicted to a total 61 years in jail but his jail term was to run concurrently for eight years.



Now, that was where the problem surfaced; why should the jail term run concurrently? That is, after finishing each year of the count for which he was convicted, he would be granted bail, that is what it connotes. If it is our constitution that states that, then, there is a porosity in the Nigerian Constitution.

How could it be concurrent? Why not consider the one without a break, considering the magnitude of the felony he committed? May be such is not considered a felony here. And if so, the administration of justice system in our dear country is weak. This same man, not long to the time he was granted a bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja, took to his heels to Niger Republic, through a bike he hired to abscond through Sokoto’s borders town of Ilella to Konl in Niger Republic. He was, however, re-arrested on November 30, 2020, by the Interpol in Niamey on behalf of Interpol Nigeria based on the bench warrant issued against him.



His son, Faisal, was ordered to be arrested anywhere he was found when he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment on account of operating unrealistic bank account with United Bank for Africa (UBA) through which his father, Maina, laundered the sum of N58.1 million.However, the worst of it all was on Monday, November 8, when he was sentenced to jail. The vehicle that was used to carry him was a Hilux not the usual Black Maria for carrying normal prisoners. That was why we could see any trace of contrition in him for all what he did.He knows that public officials like him have special apartments complete with air conditioners and not just the normal cell for ordinary inmates. He knows that it is only his freedom of movement that would be restricted, so there is impunity for people like him. This is why the justice system in this country is a cock and bull story.

Do you know how many pensioners have died of hunger as a result of their inability to receive their pension? Even some have become beggars overnight. When you contrast and compare the disparity between Nigerian pensioners and those of countries like the United Kingdom you will see that it is quite distinct. China executes more people per year than any other nation for an offence like that. Although, the number has dropped in recent years, there are 46 crimes in China that can earn a defendant a death penalty but some crimes have been dropped from her capital punishments list of which embezzlement is not there.



According to a statement released on April 18, 2016, by the Chinese judicial authorities, the legal clarification makes the death penalty applicable to anyone who either embezzles or accepts bribe in the sum of $463,000 or more. Especially, a serious instance like embezzlement of disaster relief fund even stealing half of that can be grounds for death by firing squad. So, the case of Maina is even similar and worse than that. How would it be if Nigeria is like China? Immediate execution is the only way out and if such can be implemented on anyone that pilfers the public treasury, whatever the position of the person may be, hopefully, such sordid stealing will be drastically reduced. But in the case of people like Maina, state clemency awaits them in the long run.



Jimoh Abdullahi, University of Ilorin, Ilorin07063087705