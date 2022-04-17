Still on disparity between varsity and polytechnic degrees

Despite the concerted effort made by the National Assembly to put an end to the long term lingering disparity between graduates of Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSC) degrees, investigation reveals that the trend has continued in some government-owned institutions and seemed to continue unchecked by the appropriate authorities. OYIBO SALIHU reports on a similar trending incident at Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba, Kogi state.

It is on record that it was Senator Ayo Akinyelure, (PDP Ondo Central) who sponsored a bill titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Abolish and Prohibit Dichotomy and Discrimination between First Degree and Higher National Diploma in the Same Profession/Field for the Purpose of Employment; and for Related Matters’ which was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly in the month of June, 2021 with a view to ending the dichotomy between the two certificates awarded to graduates of polytechnics and universities.



The bill also stipulates sanctions against any form of disparities and discrimination against holders of Higher National Diploma in the country.



Sadly, almost a years after the passage of the bill which received wider applause from Nigerians especially holders of HND certificates that have suffered all manner of suppression, denials and marginalisation in their places of works , the controversies arising from the disparities between the two certificates still remain unabated.



Many are of the opinion that the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the bill has further dashed the hope of Nigerians who are eagerly and earnestly looking forward to see the end of the dichotomy.

Fragrant disregard for NA act Investigation has revealed that despite concerted efforts made so far by the National Assembly to end the existing disparity between the two certificates , some institutions of higher learning in the country especially Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba in Kogi state still promotes the disparity through issuance of admission for postgraduate studies.



One of the complainants who complained to Blueprint, Musa Audu, a Higher National Diploma Certificate holder with Upper Credit grade lamented that the institution practically denied him the opportunity to run his master degree because he possesses a HND certificate.

According to him, the institution in its recent advertisement in one of the national dailies placed for admission into postgraduate programme ( Master Degree ) duly signed by the registrar of the university Alhaji Nuhu A Ahmed and pasted on the institution’s notice board stated categorically that “Holders of HND without degree certificate need not apply.”

According to Audu, “Imagine, with all my good grade I can not proceed to read for my Masters Degree until I pass through Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) programme. If that is the case then, what is the value of the grade I suffered to acquire?” he queried.



Obviously, this statement from the advertisement did not only serve as a discouragement to holders of HND certificates, but has further undermined the struggle and selfless effort put in place by Nigerian lawmakers to end the lingering dichotomy between HND and degree certificates.



As this controversy rages, efforts were made to get the response of the university’s public relations officer, Mr Tahir Momoh through phone call and text messages, but all efforts were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

Voices from within But speaking on the issue, the national president of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Mr Anderson Ezeibe expressed disappointment over the attitude of the executive arm of government at foot- dragging the matter rather than willing to sign into law the Act to abolish the lingering dichotomy between the two Degree certificates.



Ezeibe who stated this during the union’s 79th Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting of zone ‘B’ held at the Federal Polytechnic Idah in Kogi state, advised that if the government does not want the HND to exist, they can as well systematically phase out the certificate and replace it with Bachelor of Technology so that the country can stop deceiving its selves as a nation.



“It is very disappointing that after the bill had passed through the two chambers of the National Assembly and eight months after the presentation of the Act to the executive arm of government, they are still dilly-dallying towards signing it to completely abolish the dichotomy between HND and Degree certificates.

“ASUP is saying now without any fear of contradiction that if the executive arm of government does not want the HND to exist they can as well systematically phase out HND certificate and replace it with Bachelor of Technology.

“The bill is a progressive on

e which was sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure of which the House of Representatives and the Senate had deliberated on and passed it to the executive arm of government to assent into law. I wonder what is delaying the presidential assent.



“It is unfortunate that till today, the disparity between graduates of Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSC) continued in places of work and in gaining admission for further studies” he said.



The ASUP national president however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the effort put in place by the National Assembly before passing Act to him should not be a waste in the interest of millions of HND certificate holders who are waiting earnestly to see his assent in order to make it a law.



Lending his voice, a lecturer in Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Mr Joel Tope Ebenezer, said the dichotomy between the university degree and the Polytechnic HND has been a long term battle which permeates not only academic circle but the larger society.

According to him, the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Bill for an Act to Abolish and Prohibit Dichotomy and Discrimination between First Degree and Higher National Diploma may not be unconnected with input of some stakeholders who believe strongly that the Polytechnic education has its own objectives while the university education also has its objectives.



He stated that, “It is very obvious that the two systems of education are not the same because they don’t have the same directives, goals, objectives and process.

“What is being introduced in the Polytechnics is middle manpower and the curriculum has been streamlined in that direction while that of the university are more of theoritical than practical . So the method of training differs and that dichotomy whether we like it or not existed in other areas.



“The arguement in this situation should be in the renumeration and there should not be any dichotomy in grade level placement and renumeration,” he said.



Apparently, despite previous laws and policies, discrimination against HND holders persisted because there were no sanctions for non-compliance, but the recent legislation, if properly passed into law and well implemented, would address the problem that has caused setbacks to technological growth and the nation’s quest for industrialisation.