Still on menace of child abuse

In 2019, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that eleven northern states in Nigeria were yet to pass the Child Rights Act. KEHINDE OSASONA takes a cursory look at the report in this piece.

The Child Rights Act

While making a historic commitment to the World’s children during the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, world leaders at that Convention resolved that childhood stage is a special protected period in the lives of a child.

According to the world leaders, children must be allowed to grow, learn, play, develop and flourish with dignity.

The principle enshrined at that Convention was subsequently adopted in Nigeria as the Child Rights Act (CRA) in 2003.Article 3 of CRC states that “In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, court of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interest of the child shall be a primary consideration.”

But despite passage of the Act seventeen years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as the Children Rights Act2003, “it is worrisome, however, today that not every child gets such rights in Nigeria.”

Despite the fact that the law was passed at the federal level, stakeholders are also worried that it “is yet to be effective,” saying it “can only be if state assemblies codified the law.”

Matters arising

As observed by UNICEF, as at today, at least 11 northern states in Nigeria are yet to pass the Child Rights Law despite its obvious benefits for children. The position was equally shared by a child protection specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Sharon Oladiji.

Speaking during a two-day media dialogue on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 2019, Oladiji noted that many of states in question believe that some sections of the Child Rights Law needed to be amended, arguing that it “negates their belief and cultural practice.”

Some of the affected states according to her are Bauchi, Yobe, Kano, Sokoto, Adamawa, Borno, Zamfara, Gombe, Katsina, Kebbi, and Jigawa.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which was adopted in November 20, 1989, by the UN General Assembly was eventually ratified by 194 state parties, except Somalia.

After the ratification, Nigeria adopted the Child Rights Act in 2003 as a way of domesticating the Convention on the rights of a child.

Among other things, the Act covers every aspect of the lives of children and adolescents; vis a vis survival development rights, participation rights, and protection rights.

But while reiterating further on the issue, the specialist holds the views that governments at all level should put laws in place to protect the rights of children in Nigeria, saying the success would encourage its implementation, arguing that it would enhance children to grow into better adults in future.

FIDA’s take

Sharing a similar view at the commemoration of the 2017 Children’s Day celebration, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in a press statement charged government to take the rights of children and their general welfare seriously, stressing that the “various needs of Nigerian children are yet to be met by government.”

The statement read in part: “The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria celebrates the children across the country. It is a day we reflect on children’s education, growth, development, welfare, health, and other issues affecting the Nigerian child. “As an organisation with a mandate to promote, protect and preserve the rights and welfare of children in Nigeria, the general wellbeing of Nigerian children remains our focus.

“Today, we re-examine ourselves to see if we have actually been playing the role we ought to play as adults, parents, guardians and counselors to the children in our care,” the statement said.

The group noted further that FIDA stakeholders including the media should ensure that the basic needs of Nigerian children are met, saying their fundamental rights should also be respected.

“In the northern part of Nigeria, a lot of children are out of school as a result of insecurity issues that ravaged the region. Many other children suffer from diseases such as malnutrition, meningitis, cholera, HIV, etc, as a result of poor health care.”

It also read, “Reports also have it that greater number of children suffers sexual violence, abuse, domestic violence and torture on daily basis. While some others are victims of human trafficking.

“It is, therefore, our duty as stakeholders to continue to educate as well as working with relevant judicial stakeholders and security agencies towards adoption of the relevant laws protecting a child and encourage them to enforce implementation of laws protecting the child.”

Justice key to child protection

In its bid to enhance the domestication of the Act in Gombe state in 2018, an NGO, Save the Children International, and the coalition of civil society organisations had at a media roundtable called for the domestication of the Child Rights Act, to curb the menace of rape.

While highlighting issues on child marriage and rape at the occasion, Coordinator, Community Engagement and Advocacy, Save the Children International, Mr Akpan Effiong noted that domestication of the Child Rights Act was imperative to address issues of rape in the state.

Effiong noted that until the Child Rights Act was passed, it would be difficult to enforce justice, “which is key to child protection.”

“We cannot rest until there are implementations of laws to fight such sexual violence in the society. But if the laws are not there, protecting children becomes difficult,” he said.

The Lagos, Plateau examples

But with the spate of child abuse and related cases still being reported in the country, stakeholders are of the view that the Child Rights Act should have been domesticated in all the states of the federation and implemented fully.

However, one of such states that have shown the way regarding implementation is Lagos, and Plateau states.

While the former adopted and assented to the Act in 2007, the latter adopted hers in 2017.

During the unveiling and dissemination of the state’s Child Rights Law gazette by the justice ministry in the presence of UNICEF officials in Jos, the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Plateau state, Jonathan Mawuyau, said with the domestication of the Child Rights Act, government was ready to deal decisively with parents who maltreat their children.

Mawuyau gave the assurance that the domestication of the Act would bring to an end, cases of child maltreatment all over the state.

“Any parent who maltreats his or her child will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He said further that the law “does not gives permission to children to terrorise their parents and other adults in the society; the law is not meant to allow children rebel against their parents and guardians.”

According to Mawuyau, the law will ensure harmonious relationship between parents and their kids and better welfare for children.

In her keynote address at the celebration of Human Rights Day held in Ikeja in 2018, the solicitor-general and permanent secretary, Lagos state Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funmilola Odunlami, reiterated the commitment of the Lagos state government on the implementation of the Child Rights Law.

She charged various classes of society not to take the Child Rights for granted, but to fully embrace all its provisions.

Odunlami, who was represented by the director, Administrator General and Public Trustee, ‎Mr. Adetunji Dawodu, said the state government has achieved a lot with the Child Rights Law of Lagos state.

“The Lagos state government has achieved a lot with the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos and the adoption laws. It has set up Family Courts, given length of their maternity leave period for a better mother, child bonding, with a 10 working days leave for fathers to assist the mothers with the newly born,” she said.

Expert’s take

Meanwhile, in her reaction to the development, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mitchelle Onyeaka noted that there has always been a delay on legislation relating to child abuse, blaming the government and the society.

According to her, the nation’s lawmakers have not done enough in fast-tracking the review of the Child Rights Act.

“Despite FIDA and PRAWA’s position and efforts on the issue, NASS has erred in its responsibilities and today the plague has festered and most of the victims have been stigmatized. Their parents too, who have refused to speak out and exposed the rapists, are also culpable and the implication is that justice has not been allowed to take its course.”

On the slow pace of its domestication, Onyeaka who urged states to take a cue from Lagos state chided stakeholders and the courts over the delay, noting that when cases relating to such thing come up, they are hardly dispensed with it as promptly as expected.

Proffering solution, she advised the communities, rights group, parents, schools and church to continue to create awareness, advising that the Edo rape case saga where a lady was raped in the church must not be allowed to happen again.

