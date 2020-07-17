Still on MultiChoice and Pay Per View option

Nigerians have continued to bemoan the refusal of MultiChoice to allow its customers pay for only programmes of their choice; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

Africa’s largest pay-TV company, MultiChoice Group, has been operating in Nigeria since 1996. Its DStv and GOtv cable platforms are widely seen by many as widely popular in the country; enjoying borderline-monopolistic dominance.

Across the 50 sub-Saharan African countries where MultiChoice broadcasts, it operates a prepaid pricing model in which subscribers pay specific amounts for specific cable TV packages lasting for a specific period.

Both DStv and GOtv offer different bouquets which are essentially an allotment of channels. The price of a bouquet is generally determined by the number and nature of channels available in it. It follows that the cheapest bouquets often have the least number of “nice” channels.

Added to that is the latest increase by the company to charges on its various bouquets which has pitched it against not just its consumers, but the House of Representatives which is presenting investigating the activities of the Pay TV.

Reps’ probe

When MultiChoice announced that it would be charging a new rate from July 1, many Nigerians saw it an insensitive, especially at a time many families were under stress due to the coronavirus induced financial instability across Nigeria.

In carrying out the tariff increase the company explained that due to the new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, it could no longer charge old rates as it had to reflect the new VAT rate of 7.5 per cent introduced by the federal government.

The DStv premium subscription rates were to be raised from N15, 800 to N16, 200 while GOtv Max price would increase from N3, 280 from N3, 200.

Irked by this move, the House of Representatives decided to commence investigation into cable and satellite television service providers in Nigeria over high tariffs and acquired bouquets charged Nigerian subscribers.

The House thereafter inaugurated an ad hoc committee on June 2 to probe the increase of subscription rates by MultiChoice and other cable television service providers.

The South Africa-based television content provider, MultiChoice, has frequently been in the spotlight for allegedly overcharging Nigerian subscribers by restricting them to prepaid plans.

The chairman of the Committee, Unyime Idem, at an investigative hearing held in Abuja said, “Nigerians have been crying on a daily basis that they are not satisfied with the services they are getting from the providers in terms of high charges, price hike and, most importantly, considering what is obtainable in other countries of the world, that is pay-per-view offer that other countries are giving to their subscribers.”

“Why is it not implemented in Nigeria? We want to know your position as the regulator of these service providers. What are the bottlenecks? What are the constraints? What are the implications? Why are we not enjoying ‘pay as you go’ as subscribers to these service providers?”

Nigerians kick

Nigerians from all walks of life have continued to describe MultiChoice action as an affront to the government. Many say the manner of the increase shows that the regulator if the industry, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is not doing its job. They insisted that the federal government must find a way to compel MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, to introduce the Pay As You Go service.

For Isaac Udoh, a resident of Jikwoyi, in the FCT, the current pricing system by MultiChoice is extortion. According to him, with epileptic power supply it would be difficult for Nigerians to get value for their DStv subscriptions before its expiry date. Also, Rufus Anthony complained that he had not been able to watch his DStv for nearly a week because he hadn’t had electricity in his house.

While Zenaida Machado said she could try to understand that “bad weather” could affect DSTV’s service. However, what she did not quite understand was why she must pay for a service she did not enjoy.

In an interview with a news medium in Lagos, the national president, Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS), Sina Bilesanmi, said Nigerians were generally being exploited by MultiChoice and other players in the PayTV market.

Bilesanmi argued that the fact that they were stuck with monthly prepaid subscription model against the people’s will meant that the company was exploitative.

MultiChoice’s response

Way back in 2014, the CEO of MultiChoice Africa, Nico Meyer, had at an entertainment content conference in Mauritius said his company lacked the facility to operate the Pay Per View (PPV) model.

“We procure content on a monthly basis, we don’t procure it based on the time the consumer will be using it, but on an entire month. If you buy airtime and you consume it, they will deduct it because they can tell. But we cannot tell when someone is traveling or not using it.

“All I know is that someone pays on a monthly basis and we make that service available but I cannot tell if you are consuming the service,” he had said.

However, a staff of the company at its Wuse 2 office in Abuja said there were misconceptions about what pay per view really means. The MultiChoice representative said pay per view does not necessarily enable customers to match their TV consumption to subscription as it is the case with electricity metering or mobile phones.

Instead, pay per view only applies to a one-off broadcast of high stakes games such as football, boxing, and wrestling matches, the company spokesperson claimed.

“It is a type of pay television service by which a subscriber of a television service provider can purchase events to view via private broadcast.”

Pay per View service can be purchased via a cable or satellite TV provider as a non-refundable separate package in addition to a pre-existing subscription. An example of pay per view in action was the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, aptly dubbed ‘The Money Fight’. In this case, subscribers had to each pay up to $100 for the bout in the US, and watch or not, the subscription ended with the 10 round fight.

“We broadcast the same boxing match to our Premium subscribers at no extra cost, and those who have Exploras were able to record the match and re-watch at another time. It is important to state that it is an expensive service to subscribe to. To date, no pay-TV operation globally has a model based solely on a pay as you view, as it is not a viable business model,” she added.

NBC’s reaction

Speaking at the House of Representatives investigative committee on price hike by Pat TV platforms, the acting director-general of the NBC, Mr. Armstrong Idachaba, intimated the lawmakers that on many occasions, NBC had done comparative price analysis with South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya and it discovered that what is charged in Nigeria is even much lower.

Idachaba said further that the NBC tried to do as regulatory intervention over time was to de-emphasise the monopolistic tendency of MultiChoice as a key player.

“We did that by licensing Nigerian companies to offer the same services so that once there is competition, they will be able to drive down the price. “Unfortunately, not many of our companies have been able to do very well in that domain and why is it so? The reason, basically, is the content they transmit is acquired in the international market,” he said.

He recommended that Nigeria pursue vigorously the question of de-monopolising the sector in terms of content ownership in the interest of the vast Nigerians that desire the product. Idachaba said the idea of digital switchover which had been hanging for so long must be completed so that television can penetrate into in rural Nigeria.

“When this is done, it is possible to distort the monopoly so that whatever content you have will go down the rural area so that everybody in Nigeria will have a bit of what the elite are watching; even if you cannot watch everything.”

Can Nigerians afford PPV?

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Nzekwe Henry, noted that the PPV option might prove to be a bigger problem that what presently obtains.

According to him, Pay-TV companies like MultiChoice Group easily expend hundreds of millions of dollars acquiring broadcasting/licensing rights all over the world. Some companies acquire broadcasting rights for years at a time with upfront payment.

“For instance, MultiChoice’s popular DStv sports channel, SuperSport, paid EUR 296 million ($332.05 million) for the 2016-19 Barclays Premier League broadcast rights in sub-Saharan Africa.

“After paying so much to acquire these rights, companies like Multi-Choice recoup this money from subscriptions while targeting profits. But sometimes the margins are quite narrow.

“If MultiChoice gets strong-armed into going the PPV route in Nigeria, there is hardly a doubt that the company will adjust its pricing to offset the difference and make their money back; such that the PPV option might prove even more costly for subscribers after all checks and balances are done,” he said.