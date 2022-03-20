Still on PMB’s multi-pronged approach to healthcare delivery



One of the duties of any responsible government is not only to ensure that its population has access to quality and affordable health care services, but also develop a workable policy framework that will guarantee a health system process that works. It is against this backdrop that investing in the health system is not only to save lives but is also a crucial investment in the wider economy. This is because ill-health impairs productivity, hinders job prospects and adversely affects human capital development.

There has been a strong political and historical commitment to treating health as a social goal, either through legislation or mandating and prioritizing expenditure on health. Hence, the United Nations declaration that “health is a human right, where universal means universal; whereby all people have access and coverage to quality comprehensive health services, as well as interventions to address social determinants of health.”

Globally, primary health care (PHC) has been acknowledged as the backbone of a health system. Furthermore, quality PHC initiatives have been recognised as fundamental to improving health outcomes. Bouyed by this truth, the federal government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off a scheme to revitalise over 10,000 primary healthcare centers (PHCs) across the country. The event, “Revitalization of PHC for Universal Health Coverage,” took place at the renovated Kuchigoro model PHC, Kuchigoro village in Abuja.

The plan is to give poor Nigerians access to affordable, quality health services.” The Federal Ministry of Health has made a provision for the revitalization of more than 10,000 PHCs in the 2017 budget in addition to the 2,923 PHCs that development partners have committed to revitalising.

President Buhari’s commitment to health is under pinned by this famous quotation: “The goal of revitalizing the PHCs is to ensure that quality basic health care services are delivered to the majority of Nigerians irrespective of their location in the country.” This statement has been the driving force of Buhari’s government in the health sector.

In collaboration with national and international partners, the Buhari-led administration has continued to prioritise rural and vulnerable populations, especially pregnant women, children under five years, and the elderly. Through the Saving One Million Lives Initiative, $1.5 million was provided to each state government and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure delivery of quality health care to women and children. At least $2.5 million has been disbursed to each state of the federation and the FCT, under the Saving One Million Lives (SOML) initiative, to improve health outcomes.

With the recent establishment of the only federal government-owned University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, in Benue State and the huge gap in Doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products, the Buhari-led government recognized the compelling need to establish two (2nos) other specialized universities in Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

No doubt, these institutions will lay a solid foundation for building national preparedness and resilience in anticipation of future challenges in the health sector, while reducing medical tourism to countries like India, UAE, Egypt, Europe and the USA.

To ensure early take-off of these institutions, President Buhari approved a take-off grant of N5 billion each for the Universities of Health Science from the funding Resources of TETFund.

For the first time since the National Health Act was passed in 2014, the Federal Government in 2018 began including the 1% minimum portion of the Consolidated Revenue Fund – amounting to N55 billion in 2018 – to fund the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). The Fund is designed to deliver a guaranteed set health services to all Nigerians through the national network of Primary Health Care Nenters.

In demonstration of his commitment to empowering public health institutions, President Buhari pursued with vigour the passage of enabling legislation for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for the first time since it was founded in 2011. He approved a grant of N5 billion for the NCDC in March 2020 as part of the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A number of key Federal Hospitals across the country are being upgraded to effectively manage cancer and other major health challenges. Cancer Radiotherapy machines and other equipment are being provided to these hospitals. The National Hospital in Abuja has already received two LINAC (cancer treatment) machines.

Also, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in March 2018 invested US$10m to establish a world-class Cancer Treatment Center at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and US$5m each in the Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, to establish modern Diagnostic Centres. These Centers have all been completed and are now operational.

In 2019, a Cancer Treatment Support Programme, ‘Chemotherapy Access Partnership’, as a public-private partnership between the federal government of Nigeria and a private sector coalition, to enable Nigerians access lower-cost, high-quality medications for the treatment of several types of cancer was launched.

No doubt, even the opposition can bear witness that all federal medical centers across the country are excellently well funded by the Buhari administration.

To take full advantage of Nigeria’s over 8,000 plant species with potential benefits in ethno-medicine or ethno-pharmacy and that up to 70% of Nigerians use Traditional Medicine, either wholly or in combined with modern drugs, the federal government, under Buhari, is supporting alternative medicine practitioners through their association towards efficient health care delivery system.

In order to develop a roadmap for Nigeria’s health sector, President Muhammadu Buhari set up a Health Sector Reform Committee to commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria in collaboration with state governments and the FCT administration. This is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners, and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The committee will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme. The committee which is under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum, among others. Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are to serve as resources persons and have observer roles in the committee.

One of the things is that government should see every kobo they put in the system as an investment. I am sure once government realises that any money put into health is a huge investment, the approach to it will change. There is the need to ensure that the health insurance scheme works, so that many people can have access to medical care without the fear that they will pay from their pockets.

But in doing that, the Buhari administration is ensuring that the appropriate value is placed on it. Let the health insurance system work and make sure that the pricing and everything is done appropriately. And when these are done, there will be competition and quality will now be what will determine where people go.

Ibrahim is director, Communications and Strategic Planning, Presidential Support Committee (PSC).