Still on the high cost of APC nomination forms

The high cost of the nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will no doubt have a ripple effect on the psyche of the nation and its people.

The cost of the forms is really beyond the imagination of any right thinking Nigerians. It will also significantly make the anti-corruption fight of the ruling party a mirage as anybody, who purchased the form, especially that of the presidency at the cost of N100 million has a lot baggage.

The exhorbitant cost of forms is a clear leeway to institutionalising corruption in this country by the ruling party. This is because anybody who buys the forms now after scaling through and subsequently elected by the people would first have to recoup what he or she expended in the process before thinking of doing anything for the people.

We have to reject the high cost of the nomination forms by the as part of our contribution as the 2023 elections is just a stone throw from now. There is a great deal of hopelessness, poverty and deprivation which should not be allowed to continue.

The high cost of the forms would debar credible candidates from contesting even if a candidate possess the capacity, competence and character to steer the ship of the country. I can’t believe that President Muhammadu Buhari was part of the decision to fix exhorbitant prices for the nomination forms, considering that the common men and women assisted him in 2015 to purchase the presidential form of the APC.

This is clear miscalculation of the APC, which indicates that its leadership are still not serious about fiscal discipline in our private and public life. This has severe consequences on the politics of this great country.

The message of the APC is clear: only those with deep pockets, no matter how they came about their wealth, will be able to vie for the office of the president. Those that are capable but have no means are excluded, what will happen is that the forms will be available to those who may not have acquired their wealth legitimately.

The party should realise that some people who are from poor background have risen to become leaders and have performed excellently at local government, state and federal levels. This was made possible because they possessed the intellect that impacted on the society.

That was how the Awolowo’s, Azikiwes Balewas and the Enohoros found themselves at the echelon of Nigerian politics. And there abound many of such people today but are denied the opportunity to contribute to nation building with current charges placed on the nomination forms of the APC.

Usman Santuraki,

No 2, Santuraki Close,

Demsawo, Jimeta, Yola,

Adamawa state

[email protected],

08032333546

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

