Still seeking justice six years after Zaria massacre

It is now six years since the inhuman massacre of unarmed citizens in Zaria perpetrated by the Nigerian Army under the guise of “alleged road blockade” to the then COAS, Tukur Buratai.

The Kaduna state government set up a judicial committee of inquiry into the massacre, the findings of which President Muhammadu Buhari in a media chat promised that those found guilty will not escape justice.





Although the Nigerian Army claimed that their personnel acted within rule of engagement, the committee however, notes that: “The Nigerian Army exerted disproportionate and excessive force beyond reason against unarmed, defenseless civilians”.





The committee further indicted top army officials for their role in the heinous crime, and recommended that they should be brought to book. Unfortunately, neither has any soldier been brought to justice nor has the president live up to his words of ensuring justice to the victims and their grieving families till date.

In his testimony before the committee of Inquiry, the then secretary to Kaduna state government attested that no fewer than 347 people were killed and buried in mass graves. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, on the other hand, has compiled a comprehensive list of over 700 people whose whereabouts couldn’t be ascertained since the incident.



During the attack people of all ages men, women, children and the elderly were mercilessly killed without regard for the law of crimes against humanity. For instance, the leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Zakzaky (H) witnessed how his three sons including a 15-year-old Humaid, were gunned down.

In addition, the breadwinners of several families were killed thus turning their wives into widows and children orphans. Some families were wiped out completely. For example, Dr. Bukari Jega, a lecturer at University of Abuja, was killed alongside his wife, and only daughter, a 6-month-old Batoul; and several other families too numerous to mention.

Moreover, several people were burnt alive, and hundred others fatally shot at very close range during the attack, as a result of which some of them have become disabled and others still living with life-threatening injuries. Indeed, the cruelty committed by the Nigerian Army during Zaria massacre is immeasurable.

The release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife from captivity after spending almost six years in illegal detention is commendable, and signifies a step towards ensuring justice to the victims of Zaria massacre; it’s therefore hoped that six years after, President Buhari and the Kaduna state government, as democratic institutions, will put the matter to rest by ensuring that justice is also served to other victims and families of the attack. It is never too late to do the right thing

There is no democracy without justice. But six years on, there is still no end in sight to the continued suffering of the victims and their families – even worse, this is happening in a democratic country.

Najeeb Maigatari,Dutse, Jigawa state[email protected]

