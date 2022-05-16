Stipulate laws to fight hate, SDP presidential aspirant urges NASS

Ahead of 2023 general elections, a presidential aspirant on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called for the enactment of laws and enforcing them to fight hate and lawlessness.

He expressed this in a tweet on his official Tweeter handle suggesting a way out of the murder of a Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel Yakubu over an allegation of blasphemy.

“We must stipulate laws and enforce them to combat hate and lawlessness. Justice must be done and be seen to be done in all cases not just for the victim of today, but for the overall safety and health of all because perpetrators of today can be victims tomorrow. We must speak up,” he said.

According to him, in a moment of crisis such as we have in Sokoto, the role of leadership is to understand the issues, find the truth, do justice and unite the people.

“We now understand the issue to be an inexcusable murder in reaction to religious provocation founded on ignorance and intolerance.

“We must avoid defaming all for the misdeeds of a few. We must not exploit anger and grief for any other motive than seeking justice and calming frayed nerves.

“We must not reignite age old disputes or expand cracks in our society. There are only two sides: law versus lawlessness,” he warned.

Prince Adebayo advised Nigerians to love one another and shelve regional or religious differences.

“At this moment, let us not be Moslems or Christians, North or South, East or West. Let us be human and humane. Let us seek justice not revenge. Let us invoke the law with truth. Let us support the Sokoto state government to restore order. Let us unite for justice”, he said

