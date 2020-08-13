Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by1.04 per cent to N13.115 trillion from N12.980 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 257.78 basis points to 25141.48 points from 24883.70 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 204.878 million shares worth N3.830 billion in 3636 deals against 206.609 million shares cost N2.475 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3925 deals.

Seplat Petroleum Development led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N35.00 to close at N385.00, Airtel Africa followed with a gain of N32.00 to close at N380.00, Presco Plc added N3.50 kobo to close at N51.50 kobo, Okomu Oil gained N3.00 to close at N80.00 while Total Nigeria PLC grew by N0.90 kobo to close N80.00.

Conversely, BUACement recorded the highest loss , declining by N0.25 kobo to close at N38.70 kobo, Access Bank followed with a loss of N0.15 kobo to close at N6.40 kobo, Zenith Bank dipped by N0.10 kobo to close at N16.75 kobo, Champion Breweries down by N0.08 kobo to close at N0.78 kobo while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated went down by N0.05 kobo to close at N4.10 kobo.

The trading result for the day showed that Guaranty Trust Bank was the active stock for the day, exchanging 66.251 million shares worth N1.646 billion, Access Bank followed with account of 24.004 million shares valued at N155.811 million, Zenith Bank traded 15.209 million shares cost N285.327 million, FBNHoldings sold a total of 13.953 million shares worth N70. 622 million while Sterling Bank exchanged 13.213 million shares valued at N15.699 million.