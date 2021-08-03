Stock market gains N163bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange NGX yesterday closed northward, gaining N163 billion as investors reposition their portfolio along the sectors and stocks that posted impressive result.

Operators said that most invested are now interested in stocks that reported positive performance and expected to declare interim dividend.

They also pointed out that apart from expectation of more interim dividends this month, there will be the inflow of economic data such as the July purchasing manager index, inflation report and second quarter Gross Domestic Products from the National Bureau of statistics that would reveal the state of the economy.

The NGX trading result showed that Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.81 per cent to N20.276 trillion from N20.113 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 313.26 basis points to 38917.99 points from 38604.72 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 231.451 million shares valued at N2.132 billion in 4651 deals against 244.287 million shares cost N1.908 billion in 4609 deals.

An snalysis of the investment showed that Wema Bank Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 5.95 per cent to close at N0.89 kobo, UPDC PLC followed with a gain of 5.93 per cent to close at 1.25 kobo, Airtell Africa gained 5.69 per cent to close at N650.00, Courtevilla Business Solution added 4.17 per cent to close at N0.25 kobo, Cutix Plc gained 3.95 per cent to close at N5.00.