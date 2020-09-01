Stock market gains N46bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE yesterday sustained the upward trend, gaining N46 billion. Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.35 per cent to N13.258 trillion from N13.212 trillion reported on Monday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 86.82 basis points to 25413.95 points from 25327.13 points. Investors traded 1.073 billion shares valued at N2.104 billion in 3221 deals against 302.009 million shares worth N2.627 billion in 3854 deals.

A review of the transactions showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table during gaining N2.00 to close at N39.00_ Stanbic IBTC followed with a gain of N0.45 kobo to close at N36.50 kobo, United Bank for Africa gained N0.30 kobo to close at N6.55 kobo, Ecobank Transactional Incorporated added N0.25 kobo to close at N4.15 kobo while Wapco gained N0.25 kobo to close at N12.20 kobo.