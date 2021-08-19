Stock market gains N65bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in positive trend on a high traded volume, gaining N65 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.32 per cent to N20.668 trillion from N20.603 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 124.62 basis points to 39670.29 points from 39545.67 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 201.839 million shares valued at N1.680 billion in 3274 deals against 132.077 million shares cost N2.673 billion exchanged hands in 3307 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that NAHCO led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to close at N2.97, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N1.87. Honey Well Flour Plc added 9.96 per cent to close at N2.98, BOC Gas up by 9.90 per cent to N11.10 kobo while Pharm Deko gained 9.79 per cent to N1.57.

On the contrary, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss for the day, shedding 8.77 per cent to close at N52.00, Chi Plc trailed with a loss of 6.67 per cent to N0.42, Sovereign Trust Insurance declined by 3.70 per cent to N0.26, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated fell by 3.64 per cent to N5.30, FCMB group dipped by 3.50 per cent to close at N3.03.