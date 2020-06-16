Stock market loses N12bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange Tuesday sustained a downward trend, shedding N12 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined further by 0.09 per cent to N13.005 trillion from N13.017 trillion reported the previous day. The NSE All Share Index also declined by 23.44 basis point to 24930.88 points from 24954.32 reported on Monday.

Investors traded 200.392 million shares valued at N1.585 billion in 4194 deals against 237.652 million shares worth N1.609 billion in 4808 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that BUA Cement led gainers table during the day, increasing by N0.65 kobo to close at N41.40 kobo , Fidson Healthcare followed with a gain of N0.33 kobo to close at N3.63 kobo, Skyways Aviation handling Company appreciated by N0.22 kobo to close at N2.95 kobo. Redstarex also increased by N0.17 kobo to close at N3.80 kobo while Caverton added N0.15 kobo to close at N2.19 kobo.

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc on the contrary, topped losers chart during the day, dropping by N1.40 kobo to close at N19.55 kobo, MTN Nigeria Communication trailed with a loss of N1.00 to close at N116.00, Ardova fell by N0..65 kobo to close at N13.75 kobo, C & I Leasing down by N0.45 kobo to close at N4.35 kobo, Neimeth International a pharmaceutical Plc declined by N0.23 kobo to close at N2.09 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 26.945 million shares worth N139.934 million, Zenith zbank a plc followed with account of 22.631 million shares valued at N368.466 million, FCMB group traded 21.259 million shares cost N36.575 million, Wapco sold a total of 11.883 million shares valued at N129.924 million while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 11.517 million shares cost N271.960 million.