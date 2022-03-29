Stock market loses N28bn

The bears yesterday dominated trading activities at the equity market, forcing the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) key market indicators to decline by 0.11 per cent on mixed sentiment amidst buy interests and profit-taking.expriencing in the market.

Market capitalisation of listed equities fell by N28 billion. or 0.11 per cent to N25.245 trillion from N25.273 trillion reported on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated

by 50.77 basis points to 46843.09 points from 46893.86 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 214.327 million shares valued at N1.790 billion in 4125 deals against 359.890 million shares valued at N2.611 billion in 5163 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed PZ Cusson led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.80 per cent to N11.20, Japaul.Gold followed with account of 9.68 per cent to N0.34, FCMB group gained 9.32 per cent to N3.40, Chi Plc added 4.92 per cent to N0.64, MPF Micro Finance Bank gained 3.81 per cent to N2.45.