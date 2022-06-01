Stock market loses N358bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) remained on negative trend, shedding N358 billion.

The NGX trading result showed that Market capitalisation of listed equities decreased by 1.24 per cent to N28.558 trillion from N28.916 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 662.99 basis points to 52974.15 points from 53637.14 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 295.353 million shares valued at N3.590 billion in 4637 deals against 318.278 million shares valued at N3.713 billion in 5190 deals.

A review of the transactions for the day showed that Eterna Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.90 per cent to N7.44, FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent to N0.35, Nahco added 8.57 per cent to N7.22, Ikeja Hotel increased by 7.83 per cent to N1.24 while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria added 4.0 per cent to N1.30.

On the contrary, Okomuoil Palm topped losers chart, shedding 10.00 per cent to N193.50, NCR trailed with a loss of 9.77 per cent to N3.60, Conoil fell by 8.35 per cent to N29.10, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical down by 7.19 per cent to N1.55, Fidelity Bank fell by 4.71 per cent to N3.24.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

