Stock market loses N35bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened week in negative trend, declining by N35 billion. Specifically, market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.27 per cent to N13.110 trillion from N13.145 trillion traded on Friday.

The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 67.17 basis points to 25132.67 points from 25199.84 reported the previous day.

Investors during the day traded 161.231 million shares valued at N1.845 billion in 3597 deals against 482.518 million shares worth N4.524 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3897 deals.

An analtsis of the investment during the day showed that MTN Nigeria Communications led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N2.30 kobo to close at N117.80 kobo, Julius Berger followed with a gain of N1.45 kobo to close at N16.50 kobo, Unilever Nigeria Plc added N1.25 kobo to close at N13.75 kobo, Ardova Plc added N1.20 kobo to close at N13.95 kobo while Dangote Sugar gained N0.40 kobo to close at N12.30 kobo.

On the contrary, Dangote Cement Plc topped losers chart during the day, shedding N1.00 to close at N135.00, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC trailed with a loss of N0.30 kobo to close at N5.45 kobo, UAC of Nigeria dipped by N0.15 kobo to close at N5.85 kobo, International Breweries fell by N0.10 kobo to close at N2.75 kobo, United Capital sheds N0.08 kobo to close at N3.10 kobo.

The result further showed that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, trading 19.033 million shares valued at N472.192 million, Zenith Bank PLC followed with account of 18.600 million shares cost N311.497 million, Sterling Bank sold a total of 14.329 million shares cost N16.746 million, FBNHoldings Plc exchanged 12.707 million shares cost N63.817 million while International Breweries sold a total of 11.237 million shares valued at N31.108 million.