Stock market loses N519bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday sustained a declining profile, shedding N519 billion as investors profit booking persist during the day.

Operators said that investors are selling off investment to buy into dividend paying companies.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 1.82 per cent to N28.006 trillion from N28.525 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 961.87 basis points to 51949.64 points from 52911.51 points traded the previous.

Investors exchanged 720.192 million shares valued at N8.867 billion in 6096 deals against 263.338 million shares cost N3.549 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4856 deals.

An analysis of the transactions showed that Japaul Gold led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N0.33, IMG followed with a gain of 9.89 per cent to N10.00, MRS Plc gained 9.70 per cent to N16.40, Abbey BDS added 9.09 per cent to N1.80, Academy Press gained 8.15 per cent to N1.46.

On the contrary, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped losers chat, dropping by 10 per cent to N88.20, GSPEC Plc trailed with a loss of 9.77 per cent to N2.77, Mansard fell by 9.73 per cent to N2.04, Veritable Kapital down by 8.70 per cent to N0.21, Chams Plc fells by 8.70 per cent to N0.21.

The result further showed that Ekobank Transnational Incorporated recorded the highest volume of activities, exchanging 257.627 million shares valued at N296.364 million, Jaiz Bank followed with account of 77.998 million shares cost N69.411 million, Access Corp exchanged 60.518 million shares cost N605.027 million UAC of Nigeria traded 52.166 million shares worth N673.072 million while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria sold a total of 31.424 million shares valued at N39.685 million

