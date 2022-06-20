Stock market loses N551bn

Equity trading at the Nigerian Exchange NGX) Monday closed on bearish trend, shedding N551 billion as investors sustained profit booking in majority of banks shares.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 1.97 per cent to N27.363 trillion from N27.914 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 1021 basis points to 50756.74 points from 51778.08 points reported on Friday.

Investors traded 345.004 million shares valued at N3.073 billion in 5075 deals against 241.190 million shares worth N3.665 billion in 5043 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Jaiz Bank led gainers table during the day, gaining 5.32 per cent to N0.99, Regal Insurance followed with a gain of 3.70 per cent to N0.28, Japaul Gold added 3.33 per cent to N0.31, Zenith Bank gained 2.80 per cent to N22.00, Nahco added 2.63 per cent to N7.80.

On the contrary, Dangote Cement industry Plc topped losers chart during the day, dropping by 10 per cent to N249.30, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 10.00 per cent to N5.40, Livestock Feeds down by 9.77 per cent to N1.20, International Breweries fell by 9.60 per cent to N5.65, FTNCocoa declined by 8.57 per cent to N0.32.

The result further showed that FCMB group was the toast of investors during the day, exchanging 177.592:million shares valued at N668.969 million, United Bank for Africa followed with account of 29.498 million shares cost N221.186 million, Access Bank traded 21.965 million shares cost N206.364 million, FBNHoldings exchange 12.574 million shares valued at N113.965 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded 11.565 million shares worth N143.340 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

