Stock market loses N554bn

The local equity on Wednesday sustained declining profile, shedding N554 billion following loss recorded Airtel Africa, flour Mills and others

Market capitalisation of listed equities depreciated by 1.88 per cent to N28.882 trillion from N29.436 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 1016.42 basis points to 53018.97 points from 54035.39 points traded the previous day

A review of the transactions during the day showed Wapic Insurance led gainers table in percentage terms, appreciating by 7.50 per cent to close at N0.43 per share, Mutual Benefits followed with a gain of 6.25 per cent to close at N0.34 per unit, CWG added 5.26 per cent to close at N1.00 per share, Eterna Plc added 4.46 per cent to close at N2.30 per unit.

On the other hand, Airtel Africa topped losers chart, dropping by 10 per cent to close at N1331.10 per share, Ikeja Hotel trailed with a loss of 9.85 per cent to close at N1.19 per unit, Multiverse declined by 9.59 per cent to N2.64 per unit, Royal Exchange down by 9.33 per cent to close at N0.68 kobo per share, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc dropped by 4.84 per cent to close at N29.50 per share.

Volume of trades declined by 99.405 million representing a drop of 33.50 per cent as Investors traded 197.330 million shares valued at N2.674 billion in 3506 deals against 296.735 million shares worth N3.066 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4590 deals.

