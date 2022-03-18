Stock market loses N6bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday took a dive, shedding N6 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.02 per cent to N25.520 trillion from N25.526 trillion reported on Wednesday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 11.24 basis points to 47353.22 points from 47364.46 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 239.732 million shares valued at N3.891 billion in 3848 deals against 145.832 million shares cost N2.535 billion in 4113 deals.

A review of the transactions showed that UACN led gainers table during the day, appreciating 10 per cent to N12.10, Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 9.80 per cent to N1.12, Wapic Insurance gained 8.16 per cent to N0.53, Presco Plc added 6.40 per cent to N133.00, Multiverse up by 4.55 per cent to N0.23. on the contrary.