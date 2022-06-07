Stock market opens positive, gains N97 billion

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday opened the week on a positive note, gaining N97 billion .

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.34 per cent to N28.619 trillion from N28.522 trillion reported on Friday.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 178.22 basis points to 53086.46 points from 52908.24 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 155.623 million shares valued at N8.902 billion in 4297 deals against 282.969 million shares worth N3.371 billion in 4245 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Conoil Plc led gainers table, increasing by 9.97 per cent to N2.90, Pharm Deko followed with a gain of 9.37 per cent to N0.15, Learn Africa gained 8.72 per cent to N0.19, FTNCocoa up by 5.88 per cent to N0.02, Chams Plc added 4.17 per cent to N0.01.

On the contrary, Japaul Gold topped losers chart during the day, dropping 6.25 per cent to N0.30, ABC Transport Associated Company trailed with a loss of 6.06 per cent to N0.31, Unilever Nigeria Plc fell by 3.01 per cent to N14.50, AIICO Insurance dipped by 2.94 per cent to N0.66, Jaiz Bank down by 2.22 per cent to N0.88.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

