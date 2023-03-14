Stock market opens week negative, sheds N3bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange opened the week on a negative note, declining marginally by N3 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities depreciated by 0.01 per cent to N30.391 trillion from N30.394 trillion it closed on Friday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 6.14 basis points to 55788.37 points from 55794.51 reported the previous day.

A review of the investment showed that UPL led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.72 per cent to close at N2.00, CWG followed with a gain of 7.69 per cent to close at N0.98 per unit, Multiverse added 5.04 per cent to close at N3.75 per unit, BuaFoods increased by 4.21 per cent to close at N99.00 while Regal Insurance up by 3.45 per cent to close at N0.30 per share.

On the contrary, NGX group topped losers chart in percentage terms, shedding 9.72 per cent to close at N26.00 per share

NPF Micro Finance Bank trailed with a loss of 8.47 per cent to close at N1.73 per unit, Courtvellle Business Solutions fell 6.25 per cent to close at N0.45, Linkage Assurance down by 6.25 per cent to close at N0.44 per unit, Royal Exchange declined by 3.95 per cent to close at N0.73 per share.

