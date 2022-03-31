Stock market rebounds, gains N33bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Wednesday closed higher, gaining N33 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities appreciated by 0.13 per cent to N25.278 trillion from N25.245 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also went up by 61.39 basis points to 46904.48 points from 46843.09 points reported on Tuesday.

Investors traded 201.280 million shares valued at N2.620 billion in 4017 deals against 214.327 million shares valued at N1.790 billion exchanged hands in 4125 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Cornerstone Insurance led gainers table during the day, appreciating 10 per cent to N0.66, Ikeja Hotel followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N1.32, Eterna Plc gained 9.82:per cent to N5.48, Meyer Paint added 9.09 per cent to N0.60, Chams Plc increased by 5.0 per cent to N0.21.

On the contrary, Cadbury Nigeria Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 6.67 per cent to N8.40, Japaul Gold trailed with a loss of 5.88 per cent to N0.32, PZ Cusson fell by 5.36 per cent to N10.60, Royal Exchange down by 5.22 per cent to N1.09, Wapic Insurance fell by 4.17 per cent to N0.46.