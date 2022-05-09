Stock market remains bullish, gains N522bn

The nation’s equity market on Monday opened week in a bullish note, appreciating by N522 billion as investors began to reap the fruits of their investment from dividend paying companies.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.90 per cent to N27.981 trillion from N27.459 trillion reported the previous day. The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 967.45 basis points to 51902.48 points from 50935.03 points traded on Friday.

Investors exchanged 337.564 million shares valued at N5.554 billion in 7684 deals against 466.280 million shares valued at N5.308 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 7442 deals

An analysis of the investment showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N77.00, Cadbury Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 9.96 per cent to N14.90, Royal Exchange added 9.90 per cent to N1.11, Champion Breweries gained 9.88 per cent to N3.67, International Breweries added 9.63 per cent to N7.40.

On the contrary, Transco Hotel recorded the highest lose during the day, dropping by 10 per cent to N4.05, Guinness Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 9.59 per cent to N99.4&, Multiverse fell by 9.09 per cent to N0.20, Wapic Insurance dipped by 6.67 per cent to N0.42, SUNU Assurance down by 6.06 per cent to N0.31.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

