Stock market resumes week bullish, gains N263bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday opened week in a positive note, growing by N263 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.98 per cent to N27.023 trillion from N26.760 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 487.46 basis points to 50126.41 points from 49638.94 points recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 669.299 million shares valued at N5.988 billion in 7251 deals against 6.405 billion shares worth N30.239 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 6378 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Okomuoil Palm led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N161.70, Wema Bank followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N3.85, Nigerian Breweries gained 9.98 per cent to N62.80, Presco Plc added 9.97 per cent N157.70, Eterna Plc increased by 9.97 per cent to close at N6.62.

On the contrary, Oando Plc topped losers chart during the day, declining by 10 per cent to N5.67, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria trailed with a loss of 9.88 per cent to N0.73, Mansard fell 7.79 per cent to N2.25, Ikeja Hotel dipped by 7.14 per cent to N1.30, Cutix Plc down by 6.15 per cent to N2.29.

