Stock market sheds N92bn



Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened in negative trend, shedding N92 billion.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.82 per cent to N11.176 trillion from N11.268 trillion reported on Friday.



Also the NSE All Share Index depreciated by 252.09 basis points to 30614.73 points from 30866.82 reported previously.



Investors traded 164.582 million shares worth N1.666 billion in 3193 deals against 178.994 million valued at N1.556 billion exchanged hands in 2631 deals.



A review of the transactions during the day showed that Forte Oil led gainers table during the day, gaining N1.15 kobo to close at N19.15 kobo, Okomuoil Palm followed with a gain of N1.10 kobo to close at N73.00, Dangote Cement Industries Plc appreciated by N0.20 kobo to close at N184.20 kobo, Vitafoam gained N0.18 kobo to close at N3.44 kobo while United Bank for Africa increased by N0.15 kobo to close at N7.65 kobo



On the contrary, Nestle Nigeria Plc topped losers chart, dropping by N64.00 to close at N1485.00, Mobil Oil followed with a loss of N14.80 kobo to close at N160.00, Nigerian Breweries fell by N2.00 to close at N78.00, UAC of Nigeria went down by N0.70 kobo to close at N9.30 kobo while Stanbic IBTC Holdings depreciated by N0.50 kobo to close at N46.00.



The result further showed that Diamond Bank Plc was the most active stock during the day, trading 44.920 million shares worth N44.596 million, FBNHoldings followed with account of 28.145 million shares worth N214.219 million, Sterling Bank Plc traded 15.410 million shares valued at N25.490 million, United Bank for Africa sold 8.929 million shares worth N67.858 million, Zenith Bank Plc sold 8.922 million shares cost N207.791 million.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.