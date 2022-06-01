Stock market sustains bearish run, loses N73bn

Local equities Tuesday sustained its negative run , shedding N73 billion as profit booking persist in the market.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined further by 0.25 per cent to N28.916 trillion from N28.989 trillion reported the previous day. The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 135.00 basis points to 53637.14 point from 53772.14 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 318.278 million shares valued at N3.713 billion in 5190 deals against 27.564 billion shares worth N194.356 billion in 4585 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Transco Hotel led gainers table during the day, gaining 6.84 per cent to N6.25, Champion Breweries followed with a gain of 5.05 per cent to N3.95, CWG gained 5.05 per cent to N1.04, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated added 5.04 per cent to N12.5 , Lasaco Insurance traded 4.81 per cent to N1.09.

On the contrary, Nigerian Breweries topped losers chart during the day, dropping by 9.96 per cent to N62.40, Northern Nigeria Floor Mills followed with a drop of 9.83 per cent to N10.55, Japaul Gold dipped by 9.09 per cent to N10.30, Prestige Insurance fell by 6.98 per cent to N0.40, Multiverse dipped by 4.76 per cent to N0.20.

The result further showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 86.743 million shares valued at N111.727 million, Jaiz Bank followed with account of 22.765 million shares cost N20.250, Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 20.021 million shares cost N5.026 million, FCMB group sold a total of 19.757 million shares valued at N68.504 million while Sterling Bank exchanged 17.169 million shares valued at N25.707 million.

