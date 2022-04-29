Stock market sustains bullish run, gains N143bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained growth profile, appreciating N143 billion.

The trading for the day showed that market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N143 billion or 0.55 per cent to N26.328 trillion from N26.185 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index appreciated by 266.01 basis points to 48837.76 points from 48571.75 points reported the previous day.

Investors during the day bought 759.648 million shares valued at N5.536 billion in 5032 deals against 246.703 million shares worth N2.320 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 5033 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Cadbury Nigeria Plc led gainers table for the day, gaining 10 per cent to N9.35 Multiverse followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N0.22, Trans Express added 9.88 per cent to N0.89, Cap Plc increased 9.77 per cent to N21.90 while Seplat Energy up by 9.07 per cent to N1200.

On the contrary, Champion Breweries topped losers chart, dropping 6.88 per cent to N2.30, FTN Cocoa trailed with a drop of 5.13 per cent to N0.37, Linkage Assurance dipped by 3.92 per cent to N0.49, Courtvellle Business Solutions down by 3.77 per cent to N0.51, Fidelity banks fell by 3.47 per cent to N3.62.

