Stoke City to retain Etebo

English National side Stoke City has concluded plans to retain Super Eagles midfielder Etebo Oghenekaro for the next season.

Report from Spain has it that the Spanish La Liga side Getafe, may not be able to extend the loan deal of Oghenekaro as Stoke City recalled the midfielder going into next season.

Former Warri Wolves player was loaned out to the Spanish side during a winter transfer window in January and he has become a regular player for the club.

Stoke on Monday announced the list of retained and released players and Etebo’s was among the names of retained players of the club.

La Liga is still ongoing and Etebo is yet to return back to the Britannia Stadium ahead of the new season.

Etebo has shown tremendous desire to stay permanently with the Spanish side but it’s left to be seen if Stoke City will allow him to remain with the club.