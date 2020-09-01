Stop accusing Gov Ishaku over UMCN crisis, cleric tells members

The leader of the Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church of Nigeria (UMCN), Rev. Philip Micah Dopah, Tuesday warned Bishop Johnwesley Yohanna of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria and his members to stop accusing Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of fueling the current crisis rocking the Church.

Dopah, who stated this in Jalingo while reacting to the accusation by Bishop Yohanna and his members, said Governor Ishaku was not behind the crisis.

He urged him to sort for an alternative means to resolve all the differences in the Church.

He lamented that the Church has been in crisis for over 15 years.

“Blaming innocent people for the crisis is a fruitless effort, he knows the genesis and solution to the old long age crisis,” he said.

He stated further that the genesis of the crisis predates the UMC in Nigeria, spanning through the days of EKAN Muri Church from 1969 through 1984, but the recent crisis started in 2003 under the leadership of the first Resident Bishop, Done Peter Dabale.

“When the first Resident Bishop, Done Peter Dabale, saw the need for an additional conference in view of the rapid Church growth and development under his leadership, four places initially contested for the conference headquarters of the proposed Northern Conference.