Stop Aerodrome gas plant construction, Ibadan residents urge Makinde

Residents of Aerodrome Estate in Samonda area of Ibadan, Friday, have urged Oyo state government to consider safety of their lives and stop the construction of the gas plant in their area.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, the residents raised the alarm that the planned construction of gas plant in the estate would be very dangerous to them.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Vice Chairman, Aerodrome Estate Home Owners and Residents, Prof Mojisola Atalabi, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to wade in and avert looming danger in the estate.

The vice chairman stressed that despite a letter from Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) suspending work on gas plant site work has resumed there at a ‘suspicious’ rate.

According to her, as law abiding citizens the residents have right to their lives and ensuring their safety.

“We have our ears to the ground and the owners of the plant are boasting that we cannot do anything because they have money, connection, and political backup.

“We have written to the state government; we protested; we have gone to DPR; we have gone to the ministry of lands; we have gone to the ministry of environment; as well as the ministry of energy.

“We were told that something would be done, but the next thing we see is the resumption of work at the site, and they are working both day and night,” she said.

Also speaking, a resident Arc. Akinkole Babalola said there was no basis for the government to have approved the construction of the gas plant knowing full well that it would constitute major risk to resident of the estate.

According to him, one of the guidelines of DPR for citing a gas plant is that the location must pass a suitability test which Gasland has failed.