Stop attacking public office holders, Middle Belt youth tell DSS

The Forum of Middle Belt Youths has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to channel its powers towards solving the various security challenges facing the country rather than attacking public office holders.

While speaking with newsmen in Abuja, president of the group, Terrence Kuanum , said they received with shock and utter disappointment a news report by the DSS alleging that three serving governors in the country are behind a plot to incite public violence across country.

The and Daniel Bichi the secretary said a cursory look at the accusation by a service, saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians through viable intelligence gathering and proactive measures at very critical moments is worrisome.

He said: “Unfortunately, we find the tone and the real agenda behind such weighty allegations suspicious, particularly that the service has left the current precarious situation where terrorists have taken over a large chunk of the sovereignty of the country to satisfy some seeming political interests absurd.

“A few days ago, the convoy of the deputy governor of Kebbi state was ambushed and attacked by armed bandits. In the ensuing exchange of gun battle, the terrorists succeeded in killing 19 security operatives that were in that convoy. It took the grace of God for the deputy governor to escape from that attack.

“Within the same time in Kontagora, Niger state, a police station was attacked by assailants. They killed the DPO and six policemen who were on duty serving their father land.

“Just last week, the house of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was burnt down in Imo state with yet another police station bombed to ashes, leaving several police personnel dead in that attack orchestrated by arm bandits.

“Reports also came out from Nasarawa state where a youth group from the state openly came out to accuse the Fulani herdsmen for opening camps in the southern parts of the state where they have displaced the citizens and are using the camps as a base to attack the neighboring communities in Benue state. These unprovoked attacks have continued without any resistance from the security agencies for either lack of capacity or manpower.

“There has been wanton destruction of lives and properties in Zamfara, Sokoto, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states to mention just a few on a daily basis by Fulani herdsmen with millions of IDPs camps across the country. In Sokoto state for instance, these bandits severally turned communities into a killing field,” they said.