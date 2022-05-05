Stop blaming leaders over socio- economic, security challenges – Jigawa monarch 

May 5, 2022 Muhammad Aliyu News 0

 Nigerians have been advised to blame themselves not the leaders over the current insecurity  and socio- economic  challenges bedeviling the country.

The Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib  Hussaini Adamu, gave the advice  in a Salah address he read during the  Hawan Barriki  he performed  Wednesday at his palace in Kazaure city.

 Alhaji  Adamu stated that people deserted God and that  who ever desert God,  God will ignore  him or her  and will continue to experience bitter lessons in life.

He stated that people want to  be rich overnight  by hook or crook without  following legal means  as  ordained by God the Almighty  and his Holly Prophet.

Alhaji Adamu counseled Muslims to repent and seek forgiveness from God in order to see the light in their tunnels  during the resurrection day.

He further advised Muslims to imbibe the culture of brotherliness, love one another and help the poor and desist from cheating one another.

The emir expressed concern over insecurity which devastated some parts of  Northern  Nigeria where lives were lost and property worth billions of naira  destroyed .

He admonished people to henceforth desist from blaming leaders.