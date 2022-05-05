Stop blaming leaders over socio- economic, security challenges – Jigawa monarch 

Nigerians have been advised to blame themselves not the leaders over the current insecurity and socio- economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu, gave the advice in a Salah address he read during the Hawan Barriki he performed Wednesday at his palace in Kazaure city.

Alhaji Adamu stated that people deserted God and that who ever desert God, God will ignore him or her and will continue to experience bitter lessons in life.

He stated that people want to be rich overnight by hook or crook without following legal means as ordained by God the Almighty and his Holly Prophet.

Alhaji Adamu counseled Muslims to repent and seek forgiveness from God in order to see the light in their tunnels during the resurrection day.

He further advised Muslims to imbibe the culture of brotherliness, love one another and help the poor and desist from cheating one another.

The emir expressed concern over insecurity which devastated some parts of Northern Nigeria where lives were lost and property worth billions of naira destroyed .

He admonished people to henceforth desist from blaming leaders.

