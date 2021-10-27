Stop campaign of calumny against Senator Barau, group tells Kano politicians

A group, Kano North Youth for Good Governance (KNYGG) has called on politicians in Kano state who are aspiring for leadership positions in the state to desist from cheap blackmail, and emulate the political will demonstrated by the Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin.

The group in a statement signed by the convener, Suleiman Umar Ismail, urged the good people of Kano to shun inciting statements against credible politicians who have the goodwill in serving the people.

Ismail, therefore, called on the Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to embrace people who are working hard in supporting the state and distance himself from enemies of the state who are culpable of sabotaging his administration.

The statement reads in part: “We call on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies to engage blackmailers who create avenues to extort money from members of the public.

“We also applaud Sen. Barau’s effort in supporting his constituency. We are of his efforts and hard work in the area of education, empowerment, construction of road networks in his constituency, among others.

“We have observed that the campaign of calumny are usually sponsored by the enemy of Kano who lacks focus, and good track record desperate of becoming either governor or senator against the will of the majority.”

He, however, enjoined well-meaning people in the state to be wary of malicious allegations against Senator Barau.

“We call on civil society organisations, and community-based organisations to resist the temptation of financial inducement by desperate politicians to avoid discrediting their objectives and the organisation they represent which at the end could cause them unnecessary litigation,” he added.

He warned that the group have weighty evidence and records of all mischief makers and unscrupulous politicians in the state, and would be forced to make such public if they do not stop the campaign of calumny against Senator Barau.