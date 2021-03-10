Stop child marriage

Child marriage violates the Child’s Rights Act and places them at high risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse. It denies children’s rights to education, health and protection. It robs girls of their childhood and threatens their lives and health, which also affects the family and community. Girls who marry below 18 years of age are more likely to be out of school and not earn money and contribute to the community.



They are likely to experience domestic violence and become infected with Vesicular Vagina Fistula (VVF). They are likely to child mothers and could die from complications during pregnancy and childbirth. In Nigeria, child marriage is illegal. Nigeria has adopted regional and international instruments which regulate the rights of children. Nigeria ratified the Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC) 1991, the African charter on the rights and welfare of the child 2001; they are domesticated in form of the Child Rights Act (CRA).Nevertheless, due to lack of poverty in the country, gender inequality, culture, lack of quality education on child marriage and related issues, and insecurity, Nigerians tend to violate the law. As consequence of child marriage, population explosion ensues, undermining government’s ability to effectively plan and mobilize resources for sustainable development.



While ending child marriage in Nigeria is not an easy task, government will have to get rid of aspects of the country that harbours and encourages gender discriminatory norms, funding institutions to enforcing the already existing national laws made to prevent child marriage, enlisting socio-cultural and religious leaders in the fight against child marriage, community awareness through continuous advocacy for the rights of the girl child, girls empowerment programs and parents education. Increasing parents knowledge on child marriage would reduce the problems that arise from such ignorance and following up on this measures will help reduce the prevalence of child marriage in Nigeria. Ezekiel Sunday,Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri