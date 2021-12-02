Stop China from making Nigeria dumping ground, union tells Customs

The president of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade John Adaji, Thursday called on the Nigeria Customs Service to intensify efforts to check smuggling and dumping of sub-standard goods from China into Nigeria.

He said the practice has crippled local industries.

Speaking at an education conference in Minna, he said, “The Nigeria Customs must ensure Nigeria is not further turned into a dumping ground for all manners of imported goods.”

He stated the need for effective policing of borders to prevent a flood of illicit imports from abroad into Nigeria and Africa in general.

He expressed satisfaction with the official recognition textile industry, adding that there is need to protect local industry, create mass decent jobs and diversify the nation’s economy.

“We are excited with the official recognition that we must produce what we consume and consume what we produce. We are also excited that conscious effort is being made through the CBN intervention funds to address the problem of funding for the industry,” he said.

He commended the CBN’s effort in stimulating the flow of credit to the real sector of the economy to reverse over reliance on import.

He added that the initiative is a financial instrument designed to create the flow of finance and investments to enterprises with potential to catalyse in sustainable economic growth trajectory, accelerate structural transformation, promote diversification and improve productivity.

He advised CBN to also have a way of ascertaining how these interventions have achieved the desired objectives, particularly with respect to job creation and increased local production and productivity.

He said, “Conscious effort should also be made to improve on electricity supply to meet the energy needs of local industries. Electricity must be made available and also affordable.”