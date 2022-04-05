Stop cult killings, Ogun students urge Abiodun

Ogun students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to stem the tide of cult related killings in the state before it spreads to campuses.

The apex student bodies stated this during their joint senate congress, with the theme; ‘X-raying the state of education in Ogun State’ held at the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu Ijebu.

There has been spate of cult related killings between members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups, which has left about 16 persons dead.

All the killings had however occurred outside the campuses of tertiary institutions in the state.

The NANS Ogun JCC chairman, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, while reading the student’s demands said: “We all know Ogun state is a volatile state that is prone to cult clashes because of the high number of tertiary institutions in the state. But we are urging the government and all the security agencies to immediately weigh in on the recent renewed cult battle.

“We want the security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the situation before it spreads to the campuses of our tertiary institutions. They must prevent this issue from escalating.

“We also call on those involved in this dastard act to stop in the interest of peace.

“We are also using this medium to appeal to the state government to help rehabilitate roads leading to our tertiary institutions and the various health care in the state.”

Responding, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, said: “I want to assure the students that, work will soon commence on these roads, especially the Aala – Omu road. Contractors are already moving to site.”