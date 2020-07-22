Stop disappointing us, pensioners tell Gombe govt

Pensioners in Gombe state under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) have called on the state government to stop the ‘promise and fail’ game and pay their pensions, gratuities and enrollment of retirees in the state into the pensions scheme.

Gombe state chairman of NUP, Muhammad Abubakar, told newsmen during a briefing that they were deceived a number of times by the state government after promising to meet up with their obligations to retirees who are facing untold hardship.

He said pensioners in Gombe state had been meeting brick walls in their attempt to get their entitlement after serving their state and after several efforts through visits and letters to key government officials by the NUP.

Abubakar said the only thing they have continually received from government officials were promises that have not yielded fruits, while pensioners in the state continue to face harsh economic challenges.

He stated that there were a number of unsettled issues with the state government which it refused to address despite all attempts to get the government to fulfill their promise to entitlements.

Issues requiring immediate attention raised by the NUP include, non-payment of March 2020 pensions for Gombe local government pensioners saying, “We issued a letter NoGMS/NUP/ADM/26/126 and dated 8th April, 2020 to His Excellency on the matter. Up till now, there is no reply.”