Stop discrimination against female gender – Activist

The need for employer of labour not to discriminate and deprive women of their rights to get jobs based on their gender have been reiterated.

A women rights activist, Dr. Oyinkansola Longe, who is the chief executive officer of a civil society organisation, Nigeria IdealKoncepts Women Dreams Foundation made the the observation at a programme organised for women in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The women rights expert advised employers of labour not to have the fear that a woman would go for maternity leave after delivery and create a vacuum at her duty post.

She urged them to remember that women giving births to children are designed by God and should not be a means of discriminating against them.

She said: “Some employers don’t want to employ women because a woman will become pregnant and soon go for maternity leave.

“They should remember that it is the right of women to become pregnant and give births as designed by God.”

Dr Longe added that because of the importance of the rights of women, the whole world do observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence so as to enlighten people of the need to allow women to enjoy their rights.

She said the rights of women include being given proper education and not being viewed as sexual objects, the right to hold leadership positions, right to peaceful living among others.

The women rights activist charged governments at all levels to give implementation of the rights of women a priority as this will lead to a better society for all.

She added that discriminating against gender based on feminist is more or less criminal, as all gender have rights and capacity.